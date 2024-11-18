Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $228.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $175.15 and a 12 month high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

