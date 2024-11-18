Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,269 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,775,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 286.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 64,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,502 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFBS. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

SFBS opened at $94.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $100.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $256.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $724,285.20. This trade represents a 10.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,837 shares in the company, valued at $24,805,505.46. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

