Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $108.98 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $108,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $496.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $489.33 and a 200-day moving average of $474.83. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $382.66 and a 52-week high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

