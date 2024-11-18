Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,179.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,382.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,402.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,041.49 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,820. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

