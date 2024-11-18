Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,200 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,565,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $232,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 352.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $70.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.