DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DexCom were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 255.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in DexCom by 100.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 492.2% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.42. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.