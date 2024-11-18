StockNews.com Downgrades Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
GIFI stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.48. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.93.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter.
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.
