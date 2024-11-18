WP Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VB opened at $246.31 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $189.06 and a 52-week high of $257.26. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

