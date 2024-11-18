OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 544,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

GLD traded up $4.07 on Monday, reaching $240.66. 980,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,025,948. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $182.23 and a twelve month high of $257.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.95 and its 200-day moving average is $229.64.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

