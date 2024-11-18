Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,514,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $77,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,969,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,595,000 after purchasing an additional 75,969 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,670,000 after purchasing an additional 502,858 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,639,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,488,000 after purchasing an additional 640,552 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.