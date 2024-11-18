PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $1,228.79 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00097909 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00009999 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000056 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000044 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

