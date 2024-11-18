OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $548.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,235. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $508.22 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $552.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

