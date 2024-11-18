MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.71. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.