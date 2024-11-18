First Western Trust Bank Sells 2,623 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Western Trust Bank decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.4% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $408.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.34 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

