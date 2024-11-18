Helius Medical Technologies Initiates Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Stockholder ValueNEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 18, 2024 / Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) announced on November 18, 2024, the initiation of a process to explore strategic a

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Helius Medical Technologies’s 8K filing here.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

