Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $151.50 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $147.28 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.