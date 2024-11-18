Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6,779.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $779.99.
Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $300.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11,200.00) by $11,500.00. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,598.11%. The company had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies
About Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
Further Reading
