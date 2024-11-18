Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the October 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Helios Towers Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HTWSF opened at $1.34 on Monday. Helios Towers has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

