Swiss National Bank Buys 4,500 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 629,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $153,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This represents a 39.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $259.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.