Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $144,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 33.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 2,461.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 70,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Trade Desk by 61.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,102,994.79. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,548,289 shares of company stock valued at $169,165,185 over the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

Trade Desk Stock Down 6.1 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $118.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.69, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average is $102.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $132.65.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

