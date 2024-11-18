ETF Store Inc. Boosts Position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 226,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 810.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $9.17 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $349.01 million, a PE ratio of -76.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

