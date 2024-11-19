Q4 Earnings Forecast for GE Vernova Issued By William Blair

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of GE Vernova in a report issued on Monday, November 18th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.27. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GE Vernova’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GE Vernova’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.55.

GEV opened at $325.31 on Tuesday. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $349.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $224,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,661,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 18.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,594,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,763,000 after acquiring an additional 80,479 shares during the period.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

