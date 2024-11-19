Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,930,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 66,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 557,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,515,000 after purchasing an additional 811,692 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

