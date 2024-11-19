Caprock Group LLC Purchases 23,716 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $216.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $136.50 and a 1 year high of $227.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.