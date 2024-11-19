3,106 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by Amara Financial LLC.

Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,696,000 after buying an additional 141,658 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 314,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 300,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $111.93 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $117.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.52.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

