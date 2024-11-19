Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Down 6.4% in October

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,480,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 51,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 30.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

In related news, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,965. This represents a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,881,000 after acquiring an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,477,000 after buying an additional 182,757 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 73,320 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Enovix has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,180.21% and a negative return on equity of 102.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

