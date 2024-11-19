Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 139,705 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 538,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,705 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $18,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

CGGR opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

