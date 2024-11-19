American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.17. 738,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,484,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,406.24. This trade represents a 31.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,304.33. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock worth $21,148,718. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.