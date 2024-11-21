SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTLGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 656,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 435,304 shares.The stock last traded at $39.96 and had previously closed at $39.92.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 102.9% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

