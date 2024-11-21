Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NFJ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.94. 293,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,688. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

