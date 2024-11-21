Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) vs. Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Head to Head Review

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 9.17% 16.74% 9.98% Femasys -1,435.77% -141.49% -82.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pro-Dex and Femasys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Pro-Dex presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.41%. Femasys has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 890.10%. Given Femasys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Femasys has a beta of -2.83, indicating that its stock price is 383% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Femasys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and Femasys”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $53.84 million 2.57 $2.13 million $1.54 27.58 Femasys $1.07 million 21.62 -$14.25 million ($0.81) -1.25

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Femasys. Femasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Femasys on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. The company offers its products to reproductive endocrinologists for infertility products, obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, and women's healthcare provider organizations. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

