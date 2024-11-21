Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VGI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.