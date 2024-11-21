Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE VGI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $8.32.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
