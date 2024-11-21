Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:BSJW)

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSJW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.42. 1,572 shares of the company were exchanged. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.68.

