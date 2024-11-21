Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,977 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,095,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,977 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,223,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

NYSE RTX opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

