Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by RW Investment Management LLC

RW Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 17.1% of RW Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $137,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $293.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $439.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.61 and a fifty-two week high of $298.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.93.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

