Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Snowflake from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Snowflake from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.23.

Shares of SNOW traded up $40.58 on Thursday, reaching $169.70. The stock had a trading volume of 35,581,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average of $127.89. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,544 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

