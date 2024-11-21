Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,918 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 34,016 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $47,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $342.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.12. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $358.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

