DE Burlo Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 87,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $14,991,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,252,400.80. This represents a 22.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,727 shares of company stock worth $29,694,037. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $170.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $402.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.