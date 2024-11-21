Janet F. Clark Sells 568 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $136.23 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 52,984 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.90.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

