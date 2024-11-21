Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $49,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 33,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 335,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,306,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,328,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,148,409,000 after buying an additional 1,512,694 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,590.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 256,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 246,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $121.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $531.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

