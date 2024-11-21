Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on USPH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of USPH traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.07. 33,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,445.36. This trade represents a 11.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Ham sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $113,355.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,552.64. This trade represents a 51.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,896 shares of company stock worth $656,940 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after buying an additional 99,244 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 547,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,302,000 after acquiring an additional 52,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

