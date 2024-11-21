Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Buys C$44,748.00 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Director Alun Robert Doyle purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,748.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

TSE:LAC traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.42. 845,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,690. The company has a current ratio of 20.15, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.25. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.87 and a twelve month high of C$10.59.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.