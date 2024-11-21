Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Buys C$44,748.00 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Director Alun Robert Doyle purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,748.00.
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
TSE:LAC traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.42. 845,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,690. The company has a current ratio of 20.15, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.25. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.87 and a twelve month high of C$10.59.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current year.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
