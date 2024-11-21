Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 55.1% per year over the last three years.

RMBI traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 8,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,181. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $148.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.64.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

