374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) CEO Purchases $150,000.00 in Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) CEO Chris M. Gannon acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

374Water Stock Performance

SCWO stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. 374Water Inc. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 374Water

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 374Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 374Water by 299.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in 374Water by 26.4% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 101,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

374Water Company Profile

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

