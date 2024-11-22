PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.70

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.12) per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 791 ($9.96) on Friday. PayPoint has a fifty-two week low of GBX 445 ($5.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 865 ($10.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £570.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,602.04, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 732.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 664.10.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

