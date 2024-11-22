Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 2,909 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,451 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 93.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 570,293 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 45,532 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

