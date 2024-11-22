STF Management LP Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

STF Management LP reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.1% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

