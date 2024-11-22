Tezos Market Cap Hits $1.09 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 50.6% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $175.80 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000457 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000416 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,034,638,876 coins and its circulating supply is 1,014,139,915 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

