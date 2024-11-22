Altiora Financial Group LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.09 and a 200 day moving average of $167.81. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.31 and a 1-year high of $180.06.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

