The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $119.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.44 and a 1 year high of $122.10.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.